6-year-old girl dies after triple-shooting in Carver Shores neighborhood of Orlando

A large contingent of Orlando police flooded a portion of the Carver Shores neighborhood Tuesday night.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl, among three shot earlier this week in the Carver Shores neighborhood of Orlando, has died, according to the Orange County Public Schools superintendent.

Superintendent Maria Vazquez posted Friday morning on X, formerly Twitter, “My heart goes out to the Eagle’s Nest Elementary community, which has just lost a 6-year-old student to gun violence (Thursday) night.”

News 6 is not releasing the student’s name until Orlando police confirm her identity.

The triple-shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Poppy Avenue, south of Raleigh Street and east of Kirkman Road.

The girl and her mother were taken to hospitals, police said. At last update, the girl’s mother was in stable condition.

A man who was dropped off at Health Central died the night of the shooting, police said. It’s not known how the man was connected with the girl and her mother.

No arrests have been made in the triple-shooting.

Vazquez posted that “these tragedies have become all too common in our community.”

“Our students should not have to live in a world where their lives are in danger in their own neighborhoods,” she said. “This will not stop until we all work together to end these appalling tragedies.”

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Earlier in the week, News 6 saw several bullet markings at the victims’ home. There were also dozens of evidence markers outside the home.

News 6 spoke with a woman who lives near the Carver Shores community, who asked to remain anonymous for her family’s safety.

“I heard the rapid gunfire, and I called 911,” she told News 6. “They were really shooting.”

The neighbor explained that she is a neighborhood watch leader in the area and knew the woman and child who were shot.

“She was such a beautiful girl,” she said. “So quiet. You would want her for a neighbor. No loudness, no riffraff, her kids were very controlled.”

The neighbor said she has lived in the area for more than 30 years, adding that she’s tired of the recent crime trends in her community.

“And the people who are doing it do not live here. They’re coming from outside,” she said. “Now, I’m afraid.”

The principal of Eagle’s Nest Elementary School on Friday sent a message about the girl’s death to parents whose children attend the school.

Grief counselors will be at the school on Friday for students and staff members.

[AUDIO BELOW: LISTEN TO CALL FROM SCHOOL PRINCIPAL]

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: