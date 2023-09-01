Man’s body found in ditch near Cocoa apartment complex

COCOA, Fla. – A man’s body was found Friday morning in a ditch near a Cocoa apartment complex, according to police.

The Cocoa Police Department said officers responded to the 1300 block of Jackson Street just after 7 a.m. when someone called to report the body just off the roadway.

Detectives are conducting an investigation near the Arlington Apartments.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

