Man’s body found in ditch near Cocoa apartment complex

Investigation underway near Arlington Apartments

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Cocoa, Brevard County, Death Investigation

COCOA, Fla. – A man’s body was found Friday morning in a ditch near a Cocoa apartment complex, according to police.

The Cocoa Police Department said officers responded to the 1300 block of Jackson Street just after 7 a.m. when someone called to report the body just off the roadway.

Detectives are conducting an investigation near the Arlington Apartments.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

