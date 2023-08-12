Brevard County Sheriff’s Office crime scene van strikes, kills pedestrian in Cocoa, troopers say

COCOA, Fla. – A 66-year-old Cape Canaveral woman was fatally struck early Saturday by a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit van in Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at 12:06 a.m. as the van traveled northbound on North Cocoa Boulevard, just north of McLeod Drive, troopers said.
According to a crash report, the Cape Canaveral woman was walking across the northbound lanes of North Cocoa Boulevard in a westerly direction, not in a marked crosswalk, when the front of the van struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The driver of the van — identified as a 36-year-old Titusville woman — was not injured in the crash and remained on scene, the report states.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
FHP is still investigating.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: