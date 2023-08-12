92º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office crime scene van strikes, kills pedestrian in Cocoa, troopers say

Crash occurred along North Cocoa Boulevard

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Cocoa, Traffic
A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit van fatally struck a pedestrian in Cocoa early Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

COCOA, Fla. – A 66-year-old Cape Canaveral woman was fatally struck early Saturday by a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit van in Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 12:06 a.m. as the van traveled northbound on North Cocoa Boulevard, just north of McLeod Drive, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the Cape Canaveral woman was walking across the northbound lanes of North Cocoa Boulevard in a westerly direction, not in a marked crosswalk, when the front of the van struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the van — identified as a 36-year-old Titusville woman — was not injured in the crash and remained on scene, the report states.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit van fatally struck a pedestrian in Cocoa early Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FHP is still investigating.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email