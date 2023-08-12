Brevard County Sheriff’s Office crime scene van strikes, kills pedestrian in Cocoa, troopers say

A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit van fatally struck a pedestrian in Cocoa early Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

COCOA, Fla. – A 66-year-old Cape Canaveral woman was fatally struck early Saturday by a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit van in Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 12:06 a.m. as the van traveled northbound on North Cocoa Boulevard, just north of McLeod Drive, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the Cape Canaveral woman was walking across the northbound lanes of North Cocoa Boulevard in a westerly direction, not in a marked crosswalk, when the front of the van struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the van — identified as a 36-year-old Titusville woman — was not injured in the crash and remained on scene, the report states.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit van fatally struck a pedestrian in Cocoa early Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FHP is still investigating.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: