Missing child alert issued for endangered Winter Springs teen, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old boy missing out of Winter Springs and considered endangered, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Matthew Vargas was last seen Friday in the area of the 1000 block of Spring Villas Point, authorities said.

He’s described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark camouflage hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with black and red Adidas shoes.

Vargas has reportedly made recent statements concerning possible self-harm, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s social media.

Anyone who sees Vargas or has knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or 911.

