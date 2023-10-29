Flagler deputies seek missing 17-year-old

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office issued a call for information Sunday in the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy who may have driven to either St. Augustine or Ormond Beach.

Christian Studer, 17, was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday driving a silver 2003 Toyota Camry with a FL Marine Corps license plate, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

Studer may have driven either north to St. Augustine or south to Ormond Beach, the sheriff’s office said in the statement, though it was not described where he went missing from.

Studer is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who sees Studer or knows of his location is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911.

