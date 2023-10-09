78º
Local News

Deputies search for missing 13-year-old girl in Flagler County

Nora Hayes last seen in Ormond Beach

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Nora Hayes. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Deputies say Nora Hayes was last seen at her mother’s home on Warwick Avenue in Ormond Beach.

The sheriff’s office did not say why it thinks the teenager could be in Flagler County.

Nora Hayes is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about her, you’re asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911, and reference case number 23-92630.

