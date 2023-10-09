Deputies search for missing 13-year-old girl in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Deputies say Nora Hayes was last seen at her mother’s home on Warwick Avenue in Ormond Beach.

The sheriff’s office did not say why it thinks the teenager could be in Flagler County.

Nora Hayes is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about her, you’re asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911, and reference case number 23-92630.

Have you seen this teenager?



Nora Hayes's last known location was at her mother's residence located on Warwick Avenue in Ormond Beach, Florida.



AGE: 13

Race: White

Sex: Female

H/W: 5'5" / 150 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue



— Flagler County Sheriff's Office (@FlaglerSheriff) October 9, 2023

