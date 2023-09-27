78º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

60-year-old with dementia missing out of Apopka

Peter Adolphus Lewis last seen in area of Jecenia Blossom Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Apopka, Missing, Orange County
Peter Adolphus Lewis (Apopka Police Department)

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Police Department is searching for a missing 60-year-old man with dementia.

Peter Adolphus Lewis was last seen Tuesday in the area of Jecenia Blossom Drive.

Police said he walked away from his home and may not be able to remember how to get back.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

He was last seen wearing glasses and possibly long pants with a black and red shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 407-703-1757.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email