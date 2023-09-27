60-year-old with dementia missing out of Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Police Department is searching for a missing 60-year-old man with dementia.

Peter Adolphus Lewis was last seen Tuesday in the area of Jecenia Blossom Drive.

Police said he walked away from his home and may not be able to remember how to get back.

He was last seen wearing glasses and possibly long pants with a black and red shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 407-703-1757.

