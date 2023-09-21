Missing 10-year-old boy, sister found taking Florida mom’s car for joyride

Deputies were surprised when they found out that the driver was a 10-year-old boy.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Two Florida children were pulled over on Thursday after taking their mother’s car out for a joyride, according to the Alachua County Sheriff.

Deputies said that around 3:50 a.m., they found the car driving on I-75 in the city of Alachua. A release from the sheriff’s office says that the car had been reported stolen out of North Port, which caused deputies to pull it over.

However, deputies were surprised when the driver — a 10-year-old boy — and his 11-year-old sister got out of the vehicle, the release shows.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

According to the sheriff’s office, both siblings had been reported missing to the North Port Police Department, and the stolen car belonged to their mother.

Law enforcement later contacted the mother, who refused to pursue charges against her children, deputies said. She drove around three hours to Alachua County to take custody of the siblings.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: