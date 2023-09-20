Florida woman cited for keeping alligator in bathtub

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in Orange County was cited after deputies learned she was keeping an alligator in her bathtub, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC officials said they learned from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office that the woman was keeping the gator in her bathtub.

According to a news release, when FWC officers arrived, they located a “a juvenile alligator inside of the bathtub.”

The woman told officers that she took the alligator from a recent place of employment, but that she no longer worked there and did not have permission to take the animal.

“The individual was cited accordingly, and the alligator was returned to its permitted owner,” the release stated.

