Missing woman identified as victim in Satellite Beach death investigation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 50s who was reported missing last month has been identified as the victim in a death investigation that began a week ago in Satellite Beach.

Kathleen Steward, 58, from Satellite Beach, was identified as the woman reported to police on Sept. 15 upon being found near the dune line at Pelican Beach Park along State Road A1A, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office had taken the case over at the request of the Satellite Beach Police Department early on. Steward’s body was taken to the county’s Medical Examiner where an autopsy was conducted earlier this week.

“They have the resources and the personnel to handle situations like this, they do this more often than we do because as you know, incidents like this in Satellite Beach are very rare,” police Chief Jeff Pearson said in a video statement.

Steward was reported missing and considered endangered on Aug. 21, according to the update, last seen in the area of Berkeley Street and South Patrick Drive in Satellite Beach. She had been dead for several days before being found and, although toxicology reports are still developing, foul play is not suspected in her death at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

