Woman’s body found near dune line at Pelican Beach Park in Satellite Beach

Police, Brevard sheriff’s investigators work to ID woman

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – A woman’s body was discovered in the brush along a dune line at a park in Satellite Beach, police said Friday.

A passerby made the discovery in the southern portion of Pelican Beach Park along State Road A1A.

Satellite Beach police said the passerby found the body and called authorities, who launched an investigation.

The woman has not been identified and her cause of death is not known, police said.

Police are working with Brevard County sheriff’s investigators, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

