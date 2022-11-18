Couple dead in Satellite Beach murder-suicide, deputies say

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – An older couple is dead and investigators believe it was the result of a murder-suicide, according to Satellite Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The deaths happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue, according to a Facebook post from police Friday.

Detectives said it was an isolated case and that there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

