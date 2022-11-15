Brevard County providing Narcan nasal spray kits for drug overdoses

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health Brevard County is providing free Narcan nasal spray kits to help reverse the impacts of drug overdoses, according to a release by the department.

“Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and others who may witness an overdose,” the release states.

According to the DOH-Brevard, each kit has two Naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a health care professional present.

Naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed.

Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone codeine, and morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

To request a free kit from DOH-Brevard, you must meet the following eligibility:

Must be 18 years old or older

Individuals at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose

Caregivers who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose

Naloxone can be administered by a non-healthcare professional before emergency medical assistance becomes available, but it is not a substitute for professional medical care. Individuals should call 911 immediately when an opioid overdose is suspected, before administering Naloxone, according to health department officials.

Naloxone kits can be obtained at DOH-Brevard offices at the following locations:

Melbourne Clinic - 601 East University Blvd., Melbourne

Titusville Clinic - 611 North Singleton Ave., Titusville

Viera Clinic - 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera

Naloxone kits are free, and no appointment is necessary, according to the health department. People that receive the Naloxone will also get educational material, referrals, and connections for substance abuse intervention.

