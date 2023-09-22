Missing endangered teen may be in Orlando or Tampa, Apopka police say

APOPKA, Fla. – Police in Apopka need help finding a missing teenager believed to be endangered.

Chamari Robinson, 15, was last heard from on social media on Thursday, saying she was leaving the area to go to Tampa with an adult. Police are not sure if she is in the Orlando area or the Tampa area at the time of this report.

Robinson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and described as slim with long braided black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Guns and Roses T-shirt and black leggings.

Police say she also has nose piercings, as well as three tattoos on her right arm — a name with a hand and a rose, her grandmother’s obituary, and an infant’s footprint.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Apopka police at 407-703-1757.

