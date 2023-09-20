Sumter County deputies looking for man missing over a month

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for over a month.

Deputies said Brian Hickman was last seen on Aug. 4 after he was transported to Dade City Hospital where he left of his own accord without being discharged, according to a news release.

Hickman, 50, is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing brown shorts with black shorts underneath, according to the release.

Deputies said when he was taken to the hospital, he was not wearing a shirt and had dark brown cowboy boots and glasses.

Hickman does not have a known mode of transportation, deputies said.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hickman or has any information please contact Detective Eric Bishop at 352-793-2621, or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).

