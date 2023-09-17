89º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Deputies search for missing 65-year-old Sumter County man

James Francis Kincheloe last seen on Sept. 1

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sumter County, Missing
James Francis Kincheloe (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County deputies announced they are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old man.

Deputies said the last known contact with James Francis Kincheloe was on Sept. 1.

Kincheloe is possibly traveling in a 2011 white Chevy Tahoe with FL tag HTHZ27 and a plate that has “Linda” on front of vehicle, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: A cool front is on the way to Central Florida | Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed 19-year-old Orlando man, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider]

If anyone does see or has any contact with Kincheloe, please contact the Sheriffs office at 352-793-2621 with any information.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email