Deputies search for missing 65-year-old Sumter County man

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County deputies announced they are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old man.

Deputies said the last known contact with James Francis Kincheloe was on Sept. 1.

Kincheloe is possibly traveling in a 2011 white Chevy Tahoe with FL tag HTHZ27 and a plate that has “Linda” on front of vehicle, according to a news release.

If anyone does see or has any contact with Kincheloe, please contact the Sheriffs office at 352-793-2621 with any information.

