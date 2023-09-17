A cool front is on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Changes are on the way this week. Models are hinting at a cool front approaching Central Florida on Monday.

An upper-level trough will guide a weak cool front near the area, pushing in less humid and drier air as early as Tuesday.

It’ll also give us a break from the 90s starting on Tuesday and lasting into next weekend.

The winds are expected to pick up out of the east-northeast between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph on Wednesday and staying breezy through Saturday.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Temperature trend

A few showers are expected to be around Monday and Tuesday, but it’ll be minimal coverage. Rain chances go up to 50-60% on Wednesday through the rest of the work week.

Rain chances

The less-humid air will stick around through Wednesday night before the humidity returns on Thursday. Dew point temperatures are expected to stay in the lower-to-middle 60s range during that time frame.

It’ll be a nice taste of fall before the actual season begins this Saturday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: