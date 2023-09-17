Hot and humid with hit-or-miss storms across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Sunday! The morning begins very quiet across Central Florida. A stationary front lingered over the area Saturday afternoon, keeping the weather unsettled.

Now, that front has transitioned into a warm front and is expected to lift to the north today, keeping the winds out of the west between 5-15 mph.

Rain chances are expected to go up to 40-50% through the afternoon hours. Daytime high are expected to climb into the lower 90s and staying humid.

Rain coverage

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Beach conditions remain hazardous today. There is a high rip current risk along the Atlantic coast with the surf between 5-6 feet. Swim near a lifeguard or try to avoid going into the water.

Monday, a weak cool front is expected to approach the area. It’ll still be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

A few showers and storms are possible with a 30% coverage for it. That front is expected to bring slightly drier and more comfortable air to the area beginning Monday night and lasting through Wednesday.

Dew Points

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: