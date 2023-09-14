Cold front to increase storm chances in Central Florida. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will be on the rise over the next few days in Central Florida. Expect scattered storms to continue through Thursday evening. Storms could again linger late, especially west of Orlando.

Like Thursday, a few stray storms will be around early in the afternoon on Friday.

Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Storm chances then ramp up to 70% later Friday afternoon and especially the evening.

Future radar

The highest storm chances Friday will be around Orlando and west toward Interstate 75, then north of Orlando, closer to the cold front that will be draped across North Florida.

The colder, drier air will not make an appearance in Central Florida this time around.

Beach Forecast:

Dangerous beach and boating conditions continue Friday and through the weekend. Waves will be on the order of 5-7 feet Friday and 3-5 feet Saturday. Waves will be bigger out at sea for boaters.

The waves are being generated by Hurricane Lee, which is more than 800 miles away and is passing safely by Florida.

There are no direct threats to Florida from the tropics over the next week.

