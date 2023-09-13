Some storms across Central Florida. Then 80s for highs? We’ll take it

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a risk for a few storms across Central Florida.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 90s. The average high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 90.

Highs will be in the upper 80s from Friday through the weekend, with rain chances at 40-50%

We will have big issues at the beaches into next week.

Expect strong rip currents and seas between 7-10 feet just offshore through the weekend, thanks to Hurricane Lee, which will remain hundreds of miles away from Florida.

Lee could eventually impact Maine and Canada.

Margot will remain a fish storm.

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97):

A broad area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Gradual development of this system is expected over the next few days while the system moves west-northwest to northwest at 10 to 15 mph, and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend over the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is 40%.