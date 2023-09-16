Seabreeze driven storms

ORLANDO, Fl. – A cold front entered the area during the overnight and has stalled overhead. Unfortunately, it did not bring in cooler or drier air. It’s expected to keep things unsettled through the morning firing up a few showers and thunderstorms along coastal areas. Expected a 60% rain coverage for Central Florida.

Through the later morning hours into the afternoon, the seabreezes are expected to increase and along that boundary, more showers and storms are expected.

A few thunderstorms could get strong producing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The rain and the scattered clouds are expected to keep the heat down a touch with expected daytime highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered rain

Saturday night a few lingering showers and storms are possible. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the middle 70s.

Sunday, that front is expected to still linger overhead but will slowly begin to transition into a warm front and move up north. Rain chances remain moderate at 50% with a few thunderstorms producing heavy rain at times. Daytime highs are expected to be warmer climbing into the lower 90s.