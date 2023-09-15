Up: Rain chances. Down: High temperatures (barely). Here’s your forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are rising and high temperatures are decreasing in Central Florida.

Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms Friday across the Orlando area. Rain chances jump to 70% on Saturday and Sunday.

Rip currents and high seas will continue to be an issue across Central Florida through the weekend.

There is a small craft advisory in effect through Saturday for all of our beaches. There is also a high surf advisory in effect for all of our beaches.

This is all because of Hurricane Lee, which continues to spin hundreds of miles away from Florida.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s through the weekend.

We will also see highs in the 80s next week.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for Hurricane Lee, located a couple of hundred miles west of Bermuda, and for Hurricane Margot, located over the central Atlantic.

Lee will impact New England and Canada with wind and rain.

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97)

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show some signs of organization in association with a broad low pressure area located about midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development, and this system is very likely to become a tropical depression during the next day or so while it moves west-northwest to northwest at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Its formation chance through 48 hours stands at 90%.