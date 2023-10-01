Volusia deputies search for woman missing out of DeBary

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies on Sunday morning began searching for a 69-year-old woman reported missing out of DeBary.

Elba Iris Rivera, from Downstream Loop, has been missing since around 4:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said on social media.

She would be on foot, may be carrying a white umbrella and was last seen wearing a black plaid shirt and white pants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who sees Rivera or knows of her whereabouts was urged to call 911.

MISSING PERSON: Elba Iris Rivera, 69, of Downstream Loop, DeBary, missing since about 4:30am. On foot, clothing description unknown, but she may be carrying a white umbrella. We're checking several locations now, but if you see her or have any info, please give us a call on 911. pic.twitter.com/QDxTJ4KZ1P — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 1, 2023

