Marion deputies search for woman missing out of Ocala, considered endangered

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office issued a call for information Friday regarding a 20-year-old woman missing out of Ocala and considered endangered.

Kalsey Mitchell Munoz on Tuesday was dropped off by her parents for work at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Ocala, reportedly telling her boss that she was quitting and leaving in a dark-colored sedan shortly after her arrival, the sheriff’s office said.

One of Munoz’s family members received a text from her phone stating she was going to see family in South Florida, yet the family still has not seen or heard from her, deputies said. After another text from Munoz’s phone to her parents, all communication ceased, according to the sheriff’s office.

Munoz is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 167 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and black leggings, deputies said, adding she is epileptic and has since been diagnosed with other medical conditions for which she has no medication.

Anyone with information on Munoz’s whereabouts was urged to call 911.

