Alert issued for Lake County teen who went missing nearly a month ago

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued for a Lake County teen who was last seen nearly a month ago, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The alert states that 16-year-old Aliyah Duncan of went missing on Sept. 6 near the 36800 block of Sundance Drive in Grand Island. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 that Duncan “left on her own accord.”

According to FDLE, Duncan was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, a dark hoodie and dark gym shorts.

In addition, she has green eyes, brown hair, weighs around 120 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, the alert shows.

Anyone with information on Duncan’s whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE or the sheriff’s office at 352-343-2101 or call 911.

