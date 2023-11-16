69º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Convicted sex offender ordered to be released from Orange County Jail

Joseph Berry repeatedly found not competent to stand trial on indecent exposure charges

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Joseph Berry, Orange County Jail, Judge Alicia Latimore, Orange County, Investigators, Crime, Sex Offender
Joseph Berry, 56, sits in an Orange County courtroom on Monday waiting to see if he will be released to an assisted living facility. (Jim Cavanaugh, Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County judge ordered a convicted sex offender released from jail on Thursday after attorneys said they exhausted their efforts to find him an assisted living facility.

Joseph Berry, 54, currently faces charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

He was originally arrested for performing a lewd act in the presence of a child in 1994.

Berry was found guilty, and as a result, he was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Court records show Berry did not register for at least 29 years, and he was arrested for similar charges over that time.

A News 6 investigation revealed he was arrested six times since 2015 for indecent exposure and lewd conduct.

According to court records, all six charges were dismissed after Berry was found not competent to stand trial.

Records show Berry was involuntarily committed to the state psychiatric hospital twice, and the staff has not been able to effectively treat him.

Genesis Deshawn Browdy holds up a picture of Joseph Berry outside the Orange County Courthouse on Monday. She claims he exposed himself to two of her daughters in 2018. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

In October, his defense attorney won an attempt to release Berry to the Homes Sweet Homes Assisted Living Facility in Orlando, but a News 6 investigation revealed the home was not licensed by the state, and it was served a violation notice by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

He remained in jail until Thursday.

In court, Judge Alicia Latimore ordered Berry to receive mental health treatment as needed.

“All Efforts are exhausted in finding placement,” the clerk wrote in Berry’s court docket. “(The) defendant is released on conditional release over state’s objection.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Erik Sandoval joined the News 6 team as a reporter in May 2013 and became an Investigator in 2020. During his time at News 6, Erik has covered several major stories, including the 2016 Presidential campaign. He was also one of the first reporters live on the air at the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

email

facebook

twitter