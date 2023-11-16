PHOTOS: Students learn from the News 6 crew during the Great American Teach-in

ORLANDO, Fla. – Children around the Orlando area this week got a chance to meet some of the people who make News 6 work in front of the camera and behind it, and learned how we get the news on the air every day.

It’s all part of the Great American Teach-In, an annual event where members of the community share what they do with students at schools across the country.

On Wednesday, News 6 anchor Matt Austin visited Stone Lakes Elementary School in Orange County and shared these photos on his Facebook page.

On Thursday, anchor Ginger Gadsden visited students at Lake Silver Elementary School in Orlando and Lakeville Elementary School in Apopka.

Meanwhile, Lisa Bell also visited Lake Silver Elementary School, and went to Lovell Elementary School in Apopka, where she gave the students a behind-the-scenes virtual tour of our newsroom, control room and studio, and practiced being an anchor, meteorologist and news reporter.

Investigative producer Erika Briguglio also visited Lovell Elementary, where she talked to second and third-graders about producing news stories and how she requests public records.

Meanwhile, reporter Ezzy Castro and photographer Corie Murray visited Piedmont Lakes Middle School in Apopka.

They spoke to a TV production class, offered feedback on their morning newscast, and answered student questions on all aspects of what we do. Ezzy said the one question they were asked the most: how much do they get paid?

