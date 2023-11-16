Port Orange homeowner shoots, kills intruder, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A Port Orange homeowner shot and killed an intruder, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Thursday in the 59000 block of Pelham Drive.

According to the Port Orange Police Department, the homeowner shot the person as they were trying to get in the home.

No other details have been made available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

