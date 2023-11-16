This man is accused of impersonating a Marion deputy. Have you seen him?

Marion County deputies said that a man was reported as impersonating a detective earlier this month at a home on Water Trak.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that it is searching for a man accused of pretending to be a deputy.

Investigators said that on Nov. 3, the man rang the doorbell at a home on Water Trak while wearing a protective vest.

Marion County deputies said the man pictured was reported to be impersonating a detective earlier this month. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

The victim didn’t answer the door, but the man called the victim and falsely identified himself as “Detective Nichols,” deputies explained.

A similar-looking person also appeared in the Countryside Estates neighborhood that same day, wearing what seemed to be a sheriff’s office shirt, according to investigators.

In a release, deputies said that the incident happened near the 4200 block of NE 34th Court when the person approached a woman and asked whether she’d seen a missing little girl before walking off.

The release shows that both cases were reported to the sheriff’s office, which clarified that the person does not work for the agency.

According to deputies, the man might drive a white SUV and have ties to Citrus County.

Anyone with information on his identity or who has had a similar interaction is urged to call (352) 732-9111.

Alternatively, tips can be made anonymously to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867 or by clicking here. If making a tip to Crime Stoppers, reference 23-62 in the tip.

Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

