Deputies search for man accused of exposing himself at Marion County convenience store

Man accused of exposing himself to clerk at the store

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Deputies are looking for the man who is accused of exposing himself at a Marion County convenience store. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are looking for a man who is accused of exposing himself at a Marion County convenience store, according to a news release.

Marion County Sheriff’s officials posted on social media asking for the public’s help identifying the “man who thought he would swing into a convenience store, grab a couple thirst quenchers,.....oh....and expose himself to the clerk before leaving.”

Deputies ask if you know the individual in the photo to call 352-732-9111 in reference to case number 23024014.

No details were released what day or time the incident happened at or what store it took place at.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

