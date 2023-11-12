74º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 75 in Marion County, FHP says

Roadway cleared | Crash occurred at mile marker 342

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Marion County, Traffic
FHP (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash early Sunday on Interstate 75 in Marion County slowed traffic south of Ocala, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched at 4:59 a.m. to mile marker 342, where FHP has most recently reported the roadway was cleared after several hours of northbound lane closures.

No other details have been shared or confirmed at the time of this report.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email