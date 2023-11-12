Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 75 in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash early Sunday on Interstate 75 in Marion County slowed traffic south of Ocala, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched at 4:59 a.m. to mile marker 342, where FHP has most recently reported the roadway was cleared after several hours of northbound lane closures.

No other details have been shared or confirmed at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

