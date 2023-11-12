Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed and 3 others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Volusia County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of East International Speedway Boulevard and West Parkway.

According to a crash report, a Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on East International Speedway Boulevard, west of West Parkway in the inside lane.

At the same time, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was stopped in the eastbound lane East International Speedway Boulevard, west of West Parkway and ahead of the Rogue.

Troopers said a third vehicle – a Jeep Cherokee – was stopped in front of the motorcycle.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

According to the report, a fourth vehicle – a Jeep Wrangler – was stopped ahead of the Cherokee and a fifth vehicle – a Ford Mustang – was stopped in front of the Wrangler.

The driver of the Rogue, identified as a 52-year-old woman from St. Augustine, failed to stop for the motorcycle and as a result, stuck the back of the Harley Davidson.

Troopers said the front of the Rogue then crashed into the back of the Cherokee, which caused the Cherokee to strike the back of the Wrangler that was then propelled into the back of the Mustang.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 73-year-old Middleburg man, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

The driver of the Rogue was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver and passenger of the Cherokee were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the FHP, the drivers of the Wrangler and Mustang weren’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: