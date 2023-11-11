77º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

21-year-old Port St. Lucie man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

Crash occurred at I-4 mile marker 130

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Volusia County, Traffic
FHP (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man from Port St. Lucie was killed in a crash early Saturday on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:54 a.m. at mile marker 130, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the man was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on I-4 — approaching Interstate 95 in the outside lane — when the car ran off the road to the right for unknown reasons. The Camry entered the eastbound grass shoulder and continued until striking a concrete pole, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

FHP is still investigating.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email