21-year-old Port St. Lucie man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man from Port St. Lucie was killed in a crash early Saturday on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:54 a.m. at mile marker 130, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the man was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on I-4 — approaching Interstate 95 in the outside lane — when the car ran off the road to the right for unknown reasons. The Camry entered the eastbound grass shoulder and continued until striking a concrete pole, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

