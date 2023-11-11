77º
Colorado woman dies after being hit by car on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, FHP says

Crash reported on US 192 at Simpson Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Kissimmee early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 3:38 a.m. on westbound Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Simpson Road, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the pedestrian was identified as a 40-year-old woman from Centennial, Colorado. She was walking in a northerly direction and entered the westbound inside lane of Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway — not in a marked crosswalk — when she was struck by Honda Civic being driven by a 20-year-old Kissimmee woman, the report states.

The Colorado woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

FHP is still investigating.

Photos of the scene, sent to News 6 by Jahimael Hance, show what appears to be thick fog in the area.

