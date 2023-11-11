Colorado woman dies after being hit by car on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Kissimmee early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 3:38 a.m. on westbound Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Simpson Road, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the pedestrian was identified as a 40-year-old woman from Centennial, Colorado. She was walking in a northerly direction and entered the westbound inside lane of Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway — not in a marked crosswalk — when she was struck by Honda Civic being driven by a 20-year-old Kissimmee woman, the report states.

The Colorado woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

FHP is still investigating.

Photos of the scene, sent to News 6 by Jahimael Hance, show what appears to be thick fog in the area.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: