2 injured in Orlando hit-and-run crash, portion of Orange Blossom Trail closed

ORLANDO, Fla. – A hit-and-run crash prompted a roadblock in the southbound lanes of North Orange Blossom Trail near Lake Fairview on Saturday, according to Orlando police.

Police said the crash happened near Ace Road around 10 p.m.

Details are limited, but officers described it as a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman and a 5 year old. Further details on the extent of their injuries were not released.

The lanes were still closed as of Sunday morning.

According to Orlando police, investigators do not have information on a suspect vehicle at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

