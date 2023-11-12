74º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

2 injured in Orlando hit-and-run crash, portion of Orange Blossom Trail closed

Crash happened along North Orange Blossom Trail near Ace Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Traffic
Hit-and-run crash slows traffic along N. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A hit-and-run crash prompted a roadblock in the southbound lanes of North Orange Blossom Trail near Lake Fairview on Saturday, according to Orlando police.

Police said the crash happened near Ace Road around 10 p.m.

Details are limited, but officers described it as a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman and a 5 year old. Further details on the extent of their injuries were not released.

The lanes were still closed as of Sunday morning.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

According to Orlando police, investigators do not have information on a suspect vehicle at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email