Trooper Steve jumps into action after Orlando motorcycle crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6′s Trooper Steve jumped into action on Friday after a motorcycle crash along John Young Parkway.

According to Steve, the motorcyclist was headed north on John Young Parkway near Shader Road when he appeared to lose control and was thrown off of the motorcycle.

After the driver came to a rest, Steve ran into the median to provide assistance and call for first responders.

“This gentleman was in rough shape,” Steve later recounted. “He was face down in the middle of the roadway, and I can barely remember even getting out of the car. I jumped out so fast.”

Steve said that the motorcyclist had his helmet on during the crash, which likely saved his life.

Orlando police and rescue crews arrived at the scene shortly afterward to take over.

