65-year-old woman killed in Marion County crash

Deadly crash happened near SR 200, SW 62nd Court

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Ocala woman was killed in a crash in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the deadly crash happened around 5 p.m. on State Road 200, west of SW 62nd Court.

According to a crash report, a pickup truck being driven by a 59-year-old Beverly Hills man was traveling west on State Road 200, and a sedan being driven by the Ocala woman was driving east on the same road.

For unknown reasons, the pickup truck traveled across the grass median and into the eastbound lanes of State Road 200, troopers said.

As a result, the front of the truck crashed into the sedan’s front left.

The sedan’s driver was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the FHP.

Meanwhile, the crash report shows that the truck driver suffered serious injuries.

