Deputies investigate after man shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in in the Silver Springs area on Sunday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the reported shooting in the 10700 block of NE Hwy 314 around 2:45 p.m.

According to a news release, when deputies arrived, they located a man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

MCSO major crimes detectives are conducting the investigation, according to the release.

Deputies said “all witnesses and individuals believed to be involved in the shooting are being interviewed.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates

