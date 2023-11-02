59º
Marion County firefighter injured in structure fire

Fire was reported in the 18000 block of SE 20th Place

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Silver Springs, Marion County, Fire
Generic image of a fire truck. (Pixabay)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Marion County firefighter was injured in a structure fire on Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

Officials from Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to the structure fire located in the 18000 block of SE 20th Place in Silver Springs.

According to MCFR, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the structure.

“While fighting the fire, a firefighter was injured. The firefighter has been transported to a local trauma hospital,” the release read in part.

No other information was released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

