WATCH LIVE: Marion County Fire deputy chief joins Trooper Steve on Patrol

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – I’m pretty excited to be in our northernmost viewing area, Marion County. Not only am I excited to be in the area for the first time, but also to feature a friend of mine who is doing great things for the county.

Earlier this year, Marion County Fire Rescue hired Deputy Chief Juan Atan. Anyone in the Central Florida area who is involved with the medical first responder world has probably encountered Atan.

His background in the first responder field is vast and diverse. He currently serves as the interim EMS director of Melissa Memorial Hospital in Colorado and prior to taking this new role, he was the EMS chief for Orange County Fire Rescue.

Atan has also a unique law enforcement background in which we will speak about today. Check out the stream starting at 10 a.m. for all the details on Deputy Chief Juan Atan.

