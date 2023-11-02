Central Florida police officer creates gas hand device to keep you safe at pump. Here's how it works

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a police officer’s job to get results every day on the streets but sometimes, some officers go above and beyond to get results for the community in their off time.

Today we’re talking to Officer Ty Bolden. He’s been a police officer for 13 years, so he’s used to keeping people safe. He’s also used to looking out for threats — but one new dangerous trend even caught him off-guard.

If you search the internet for articles about razor blades hidden in gas pumps, you’ll find dozens of articles from all around the country in the past year about warnings after people have gotten hurt. Officer Bolden was actually one of those people.

“Basically one day, I was pumping gas and I cut my hand at the gas pump,” said Bolden. “The next few days I got sick. I have no idea what was going on in my body, but I feared something entered my blood stream. I thought maybe I’d be leaving my kids by themselves.”

So he wanted to figure out a solution so that he wouldn’t have to touch a gas pump again. Gloves wouldn’t work, because they could be punctured—so Bolden said he came up with a new device, the Gas Hand. It’s essentially a reusable PPE item.

Here’s how it works.

Bolden has now launched a Kickstarter campaign to get the product launched.

