WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve on Patrol checks out Azalea Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Azalea Park is a community located in the eastern portion of Orange County and that’s where we will be On Patrol today.

A viewer sent me an email talking about cars parking too close to the stop signs at the intersection of Brevard Court and Alachua Drive. The only way to get results is to visit it ourselves.

We will take a look at the parking in this area and see if there are any violations occurring.

Watch live at the top of this story at 8:30 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: