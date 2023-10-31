67º
WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve on Patrol checks out Azalea Park

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Azalea Park is a community located in the eastern portion of Orange County and that’s where we will be On Patrol today.

A viewer sent me an email talking about cars parking too close to the stop signs at the intersection of Brevard Court and Alachua Drive.  The only way to get results is to visit it ourselves.

We will take a look at the parking in this area and see if there are any violations occurring.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

