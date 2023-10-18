Orange County firefighter joins Trooper Steve On Patrol

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Another great day, another great guest in Results-1!

Today we welcome Marlon Moye-Moore. Marlon is an Orange County firefighter, but he didn’t start his life of official public service there.

Marlon has had that mission oriented mentality all his life. After playing collegiate football at the University of Maryland, he joined the Orlando Predators. It’s with the Predators where Marlon took notice to the world of firefighting.

After his lengthy football career, Marlon ran a weight room out of the Sanford-Lake Mary area. There he would interact with first responders from all across Central Florida with a focus on preparing them for their candidate physical abilities test or the CPAT.

Life took its course, and Orange County Fire Rescue found their newest member! In 2018, at the age of 37, Marlon become a firefighter.

Watch the full video at the top of this story as we dive into the life of this man and how he continues to serve while still serving recruits, looking for a future in public service.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: