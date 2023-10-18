74º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Orange County firefighter joins Trooper Steve On Patrol

Marlon Moye-Moore rides along with Trooper Steve

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, Traffic, Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Another great day, another great guest in Results-1!

Today we welcome Marlon Moye-Moore. Marlon is an Orange County firefighter, but he didn’t start his life of official public service there.

Marlon has had that mission oriented mentality all his life. After playing collegiate football at the University of Maryland, he joined the Orlando Predators. It’s with the Predators where Marlon took notice to the world of firefighting.

After his lengthy football career, Marlon ran a weight room out of the Sanford-Lake Mary area. There he would interact with first responders from all across Central Florida with a focus on preparing them for their candidate physical abilities test or the CPAT.

Life took its course, and Orange County Fire Rescue found their newest member! In 2018, at the age of 37, Marlon become a firefighter.

Watch the full video at the top of this story as we dive into the life of this man and how he continues to serve while still serving recruits, looking for a future in public service.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email