WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve on Patrol checks issues off I-4 at Saxon Boulevard

DELTONA, Fla. – Paul asked, “Can you take a look at I-4 and the Saxon Boulevard area. They don’t use the right on red properly and would appreciate if you took a look.”

Obviously, Paul is talking about somewhere where the entrance and exit ramps come to meet local traffic.

Anytime when exiting or entering a major highway we should be 100% on alert. From slow-moving traffic to the faster speeds, things can get interesting at these intersections.

All too often it’s the minor traffic laws that we do not follow that lead to very serious crashes.

On today’s Patrol, I’ll take Results-1 out to that area and see what Paul is talking about.

