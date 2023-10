ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith and Blue is an organization that holds events across the country in an effort to make community’s safer and stronger by uniting law-enforcement agencies with faith-based organizations.

On Monday’s edition of Trooper Steve on Patrol, we will attend a Faith and Blue event in Orlando.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will present Faith and Blue Pancakes and Prayers at the IHOP at 7344 W. Colonial Drive.

Join me in the video player above at 10 a.m.