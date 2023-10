ORLANDO, Fla. – “I was moving with the flow of traffic.”

The quote above is one of the most common responses I have heard when it comes to individuals caught for speeding or questioning the speed limit.

This is a very difficult topic to discuss, but we must remember that when driving there are rules. And just because the herd is doing one thing, we shouldn’t all follow.

Join me in the video player above on this Friday as we discuss this interesting topic,