82º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Trooper Steve On Patrol discusses Hispanic heritage with Ezzy Castro

Orange County sheriff’s employee joins conversation

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, Trooper Steve, Ezzy Castro, Hispanic Heritage Month
Trooper Steve makes pop-up visit to Cranes Roost Park on Friday, June 30, 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Having a mother who is Puerto Rican and a father who is Italian, somehow I look like I am from Oklahoma.

But my Hispanic roots run deep, and I share this same heritage with many others at News 6.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, News 6 reporter Ezzy Castro is joining me Wednesday in Results-1.

We are driving to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where an employee will also be joining us.

The sheriff’s office prides itself in educating every community in Orange County. The agency offers educational sessions and academies to multiple cultural backgrounds, from the Brazilian Academy to the Hispanic Academy, the sheriff’s office has it all.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email