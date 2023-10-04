Trooper Steve On Patrol discusses Hispanic heritage with Ezzy Castro

ORLANDO, Fla. – Having a mother who is Puerto Rican and a father who is Italian, somehow I look like I am from Oklahoma.

But my Hispanic roots run deep, and I share this same heritage with many others at News 6.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, News 6 reporter Ezzy Castro is joining me Wednesday in Results-1.

We are driving to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where an employee will also be joining us.

The sheriff’s office prides itself in educating every community in Orange County. The agency offers educational sessions and academies to multiple cultural backgrounds, from the Brazilian Academy to the Hispanic Academy, the sheriff’s office has it all.