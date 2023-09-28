75º
Comedian joins Trooper Steve on Patrol ahead of event benefitting 2 Orlando officers

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Trooper Steve makes pop-up visit to Cranes Roost Park on Friday, June 30, 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today, we welcome another guest into Results-1.

The Beacham Entertainment Group is hosting a stand-up comedy event for two Orlando police officers who were shot in injured in the line of duty last month. Proceeds from tickets and beverage sales at the event will go directly to the injured officers.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at the Beacham located at 46 N. Orange Ave.

You’re probably wondering why I am involved with some comedians. Well, it benefits some of our local heroes and comedian Tony Black happens to be a former correctional officer.

So, what’s better than to have Mr. Tony Black in Results-1 to chat a little bit about his transition in careers and this amazing event taking place this weekend.

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

