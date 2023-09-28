Comedian joins Trooper Steve on Patrol ahead of event benefitting 2 Orlando officers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Today, we welcome another guest into Results-1.

The Beacham Entertainment Group is hosting a stand-up comedy event for two Orlando police officers who were shot in injured in the line of duty last month. Proceeds from tickets and beverage sales at the event will go directly to the injured officers.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at the Beacham located at 46 N. Orange Ave.

You’re probably wondering why I am involved with some comedians. Well, it benefits some of our local heroes and comedian Tony Black happens to be a former correctional officer.

So, what’s better than to have Mr. Tony Black in Results-1 to chat a little bit about his transition in careers and this amazing event taking place this weekend.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: