WATCH LIVE: Orange County Sheriff John Mina joins Trooper Steve On Patrol

Students have chance to shadow sheriff for a day

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have you ever thought what it’s like to be the county’s top law enforcement officer? I’m talking about being a sheriff.

Maybe it’s something not in your life’s plan, but think about it -- it’s got to be a cool job.

Well, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is giving one student a chance to be the sheriff of Orange County for a full day.

Sheriff John Mina currently has an essay contest for students grades 9 through 12. The student can submit an essay on topics related to community policing, and the winner will accompany the sheriff for a full workday.

Students are required to submit an essay 800 to 1000 words on one of the following topics:

If you were law-enforcement officer, what would you do to increase resources for community policing?

What can be done to strengthen the bond between law-enforcement and the community?

What does community policing mean to you and how does it benefit the citizens of?

Entries must be submitted to the sheriff’s office by September 29.

The winning student will be the sheriff for a day on October 7.

Join us in the video player above at 1:30 p.m. as Sheriff John Mina hops in Results-1 and talks about what it’s like to be the top cop and what he hopes to learn from these essays.

