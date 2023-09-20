Kissimmee SWAT team member rides along with Trooper Steve

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Trooper Steve On Patrol on Wednesday featured a ride-along with a Kissimmee police SWAT team member.

Kissimmee police Sgt. Christopher Breuer joined Trooper Steve in Results-1 to discuss the SWAT Corporate Challenge in October.

Businesses that sign up will participate in a friendly competition and all proceeds from the registration will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Osceola County.

The event will consist of five different challenges, with a SWAT member guiding each group.

This spirited, fun and safe event is meant to create synergy among peers and connect people to other businesses.

